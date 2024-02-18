“With this event we wanted to tell what the time is and what crises we are experiencing at the moment, but also to reiterate that the crisis is an opportunity. So, where we have all found the limits to overcome, the boundaries to remember, how to protect our children, we have also remembered that there is hope, which no one can take away and that from the family, the cradle of life, a spring can start again for this society of ours”. This was said by Maria Rachele Ruiu, spokesperson for Pro Vita & Famiglia onlus, on the occasion of the event entitled “Family and Education, Capitalism and Commodification”, which took place in the Rossi Monti Room of the Carducci Library in Città di Castello, Perugia, organized by Pro Vita & Famiglia onlus and Persona&Persone.

“It amazes me, but I am also happy with the moments of convergence we had today, because when in difficulty the ranks close and it is unequivocal that it is very important and necessary to safeguard the most precious thing we have: our children. We are here for the love of our children – underlines Ruiu – and it is precisely love for our children that is the driving force behind giving them back a more just world, a world where no one is left behind and where truth and reality are not hidden behind ideologies or behind mechanisms of the media”.

During the meeting, the spokeswoman for Pro Vita & Famiglia focused on the topic of fractures that have affected the family: “There has been a fracture between sexuality and marriage, procreation, love and the person. If I can be anyone and if I can have anyone in front of me, how can I form an authentic emotional relationship that can lead to common sense? The good news is that while weak thinking is an imposition from above, strong thinking must be witnessed. We leave here knowing that something can be done. They want to teach us that any progress in science is good.”

“By preparing an event different from this one, I tried to explain the history of the Church from 1600 until the Second Vatican Council. Having emerged from the Middle Ages, we built the illusion that man could disobey Creation, we built an individualistic Superman who made God disappear socially. With the primacy of Reason, an opposition to God was created, we closed the Heavens and embraced only the world of empiricism,” he concludes.