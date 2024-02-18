The heir to the car company denies everything. Tonino Lamborghini has no doubts: “Flavia is not his daughter” and the DNA test is “illegitimate”.

The truth of Tonino Lamborghini It didn't take long to arrive in the newspapers. The entrepreneur, son of the visionary founder of the supercar brand Ferruccio, strongly rejects the hypothesis that he could have another daughter. For him Elettra and Flavia Borzone they are not related in any way. According to him, the DNA sampling, a decisive event, would be “illegitimate”.

The statement on Flavia Borzone comes after, during the process for defamation against Flavia and her mother Rosalba Colosimo in Bologna, the defense lawyers of the two women presented the results of a genetic paternity test.

Tonino had reported Flavia, a 31-year-old beautician, and her mother Rosalba, an opera singer, for having stated Afternoon Five and in a magazine that he was the Flavia's biological father. The young woman, the “alleged daughter” had written a letter published in 'Nuovo'. She affirmed the text by Flavia Borzone:

Electra, put yourself in my shoes and help me convince your father. I would like to talk to him and find out the truth. I think it's the only possible way. I tried many times to contact Tonino Lamborghini privately, without involving either lawyers or newspapers, but I received no response. I also contacted his wife, but she replied that he did not want to have any meeting with me.

After the testimony of Tonino Lamborghini, who had declared that he felt “attacked on television and in the newspapers regarding private matters”, the unexpected twist arrived. The defense presented a DNA testing obtained from a straw of a milkshake drunk by Elettra, and collected by a private investigator.

Lawyer Sergio Culiersi explains to 'Resto del Carlino' that the test results “demonstrate 100% that the girls are sisters”. The accused were also heard by the judge and Flavia assured her that she did not want to offend anyone, but she just wanted to “find out who my father is”.

Tonino Lamborghini issued a note in which contests the genetic test. The entrepreneur states:

The test is based on a sample subtly stolen from my legitimate daughter, but also performed illegally, so much so that the criminal judge did not accept it. It goes without saying how much this situation is causing significant inconvenience to me, my family and my public and private interests. […] In addition to the legal action, Ms. Borzone was the protagonist on several occasions of public and private defamatory communications, so much so that she forced me to defend myself in court.

The heir to the Lamborghini house did not deny having had a relationship with Rosalba, only to then take “different paths”. In Naples, in a civil proceeding, Tonino Lamborghini has already won against mother and daughter for defamation. Meanwhile, La too arrives sentence of disavowal of paternity towards the man that Flavia has always considered her father. After the sentence is final, Flavia will be able to start proceedings to ask Tonino Lamborghini for a DNA test.