as in fair. The president of the Federation of Lawyers of Sinaloa, José Luis Polo Palafox, does not feel the hard but the dense. His reaction after the flyers that someone threw in the streets of the city with content against him, caused the leaders of the other organizations of lawyers in the entity to distance themselves from him. The president of the Mexican Alliance of Lawyers, Ricardo Beltrán Verduzco, distanced himself from Polo Palafox, with whom he has never coincided or made any deal or agreement because they already know him and “he is highly questioned.” Beltrán Verduzco’s position was made because he is mentioned in the flyers. In reference to the content, he said that it “speaks a lot about the truth of this character.” He even revealed that he asked for their support to be state attorney general, “which we denied him because he was not the right person and he was lending himself to a farce to obtain a perk.” For the leader of the lawyers, it is laughable that Polo Palafox victimizes himself because everyone already knows what he has done and what he has to do is “be accountable.” For his part, the president of the Sinaloa Federation of Lawyers, Julio César Alvarado, questioned the leadership of Polo Palafox because, on the one hand, he has a notary fiat and, on the other, he chairs a civil society organization. There is a conflict of interest, he maintains. Other lawyer leaders also caught him low.

Demand. As if that were not enough, the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, is considering suing Polo Palafox for the remarks he made to him. No one gives him the slightest chance that the president of the Sinaloa Federation of Lawyers proves the public accusations he made to Vargas Landeros after accusing him of being the author of the flyers. Many say that Polo Palafox missed the mark. Vargas Landeros said that his name is his main asset and he will defend it with the law. Clearer, neither the water. Some lawyers mention that the lawsuit would be civil, in which Vargas Landeros will have to prove the non-pecuniary damage caused by the accusations made by the leader of the lawyers. By criminal means they do not see viability.

Like a ring on the finger. The image operators of Vargas Landeros gave free rein to the results of a survey carried out by a national company on the approval of the mayors of Mexico. And it is that he came out in first place with an approval of 72.7 percent, followed by Miguel Treviño, from San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, with 72.1, and in third place was Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. Vargas Landeros surpassed them in March, according to the company that does this exercise month after month.

Typecast. The former candidate for mayor of Ahome Marco Antonio Osuna Moreno and the director of the Experimental Normal School of Valle del Fuerte, Maribel Vega, were located within the group of Quirinistas in Sinaloa. This weekend they met with others headed by the coordinator of the PRI local deputies, Ricardo Madrid. With this, they say that Osuna Moreno’s substitute presidency of the PRI vanished because the national leadership does not want “a quirinist” in that position.

The figure. Instead of losing, they say that former treasurer Fabián Cázarez came out on top by being fired by the mayor of El Fuerte, Gildardo Leyva, who had the support of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya for this. Cázarez stood out as an honest and responsible figure by not lending himself to managing finances at the whim of anyone, and Leyva and Rocha were left very badly off because the perception is that they removed him for being honest. There are already those in the PRI and the PAN who see Cázarez as a card for 2024.