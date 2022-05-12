“Pushing to make women understand that they have a specific biological clock, so if the desire for pregnancy arrives after the age of 40 there will be a significant reduction in the ability to reproduce”. These are the words of Nicola Colacurci, president of the Stalian Society of Gynecology, participating in the General States of the Birth that were held in Rome, at the Auditorium della Conciliazione. According to Colacurci, the labor and economic factor are certainly the biggest obstacles to overcome when it comes to denatality. Then there are the various strategies to be put in place so that the desire for pregnancy before the age of 37 returns to the central point in women.