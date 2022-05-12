Although the TV series on The Last of Us has not yet come out, many are wondering what the ending could be. In fact, fans of the video game who are waiting for the series have a doubt: Will the ending be the same as that seen in the title created by Naughty Dog or will the script take its own path?

The recordings of The Last of Us, the TV series produced by HBO seem to have made it to the final episode. According to what was revealed by theTwitter account which gives information on the small screen seriesit seems that the shooting will take place in an old hospital that is still used during the day, despite this there will be no patients.

Some rumors speculated that the production would use an abandoned hospital. This suggests the ending of the video game, which is set in a makeshift hospital where there will be only one patient. Joel and Ellie will find themselves there to find the Lights, since the main mission of the protagonists is to look for them, since it is precisely the reason for the very first meeting between the two protagonists.

The Last of Us is not being filmed in an abandoned hospital in Grande Prairie.

HBO is reportedly filming the season finale in an “old hospital that’s still in use during the day”, but there are no inpatients. pic.twitter.com/RixZUAqV01 – The Last of Us HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) May 12, 2022

During the adventure created by Naughty Dog, Joel and Tess are given the task of taking Ellie outside the walls, where there are more dangers and the infection commands. Despite all the adventures, encounters and dangers, the two manage to reach the place where the Lights are posted, who believe that there may be a way out of the hell they are experiencing, that is, a vaccine that can make everyone immune. For this reason they have created a place where they can conducting experiments to understand how to extract the virusso as to sample it and eventually create a cure that could literally save humanity from extinction.

For the moment it is not known if the ending will be the same as the video game, given that the TV series doesn’t even have a trailer at the moment. You just have to wait for HBO to find out more details.