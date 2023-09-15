“Family businesses are one of the pillars of the regional economy that must continue to be supported,” explained this Friday José María Tortosa, president of the Murcia Association of Family Businesses (Amefmur), before the third edition of the event began. Avanza Family Business Forum dedicated to sustainability and digitalization.

Tortosa pointed out that they are expectant of the new scenario that has been generated after the new regional Government, which he hopes will be “solid”, at a time in which national political instability, due to the lack of formation of the Government, “is already giving its negative fruits.

He took advantage of the assistance of Luis Alberto Marín, Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, to request support from the Community councils. “I am now going to comment in front of everyone (to the counselor) to help us with the municipalities of the Region, although they are not within his competence” to “encourage family businesses to continue and expand their business premises,” said Tortosa, who praised the collaboration with the previous Executive.

He reiterated that the authorities must let entrepreneurs work by reducing obstacles and highlighted that the biggest challenge is digitalization. “With all these types of conferences, what we do is bring companies, which have started or are going at a pace that still does not allow them to be digitalized, to face it in the best possible way,” he clarified. And he recalled that the Development Institute (Info) is also helping to speed up the digitalization of small, family businesses.

For his part, the president and CEO of Acciona, José Manuel Entrecanales, stressed during his conference that family businesses are an essential piece in the machinery of society, before telling how he had restructured and diversified his company, as well as launched for the development of renewable energies, more specifically wind energy.

«Europe must become the world leader in the energy and climate transition; No region in the world is as advanced as Europe in facing the new circumstances created by climate change, that is an advantage,” said Entrecanales, who ended his speech in which he supported sustainability, emphasizing that “current businessmen have “the opportunity and the need to adapt to ensure the survival of the family business for generations to come.”

Vicente Bouluda, president of Boluda Towage, indicated that family businesses want to work hard to boost the regional economy and insisted that entrepreneurs in this sector be allowed to work “because they are a fundamental part of the economic sector and one that must be followed.” pushing hard in the coming years. He calls for reducing excess bureaucracy, as all companies also demand.