Although Google is almost omniscient, it is equally good to take a critical look at the route the navigation provides. Before you know it, you’ll be driving to Deventer in Missouri instead of Overijssel. Or to one of the three other Deurnes. Whatever you do, you probably won’t outrun this family. The family blindly followed the navigation and was rewarded with an involuntary survival experience in the wilderness of no less than 48 hours.

According to 9news A woman with her two children and her mother left Queensland, Australia, for Adelaide. That is a 24-hour drive via the highway, but Google Maps thinks it knows a route of 21 hours. The only problem is that that route is not paved and that there is no chicken to be seen.

No asphalt, no telephone coverage

The driver did not pay attention to the special route and neatly followed the directions from Google. The roads were getting worse and eventually the Hyundai Tucson (not in the picture) came to a stop about 50 kilometers after the last piece of paved road. There was no telephone coverage there, so they couldn’t call anyone. After a futile search for other people, they returned to the SUV.

Help was nowhere to be seen, so when the food and drink ran out, they had to drink water from puddles to survive. Fortunately, the family was missed by other people, so the police sent a helicopter into the sky to search for the car. After 48 hours, the stranded SUV was spotted and the family was eventually rescued.