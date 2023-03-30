The Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM) publishes this Thursday the call for families with children from 0 to 3 years old who are registered in the Child Care Centers (CAI) and Child Care Points (PAI ) accredited by the Ministry of Social Policy, Families and Equality, can request the help of the nursery check. The application period begins this Friday and will end on April 25. Applications may be submitted through the electronic headquarters of the Autonomous Community, in procedure 4072 enabled for this purpose.

The regional government is going to allocate a line of aid for these families for an amount of 5 million euros, with which it is expected to cover the requests of approximately 5,000 families in the Region of Murcia. This was announced by the Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality, Conchita Ruiz Caballero, during the visit on Wednesday to the CAI El Azahar de La Ñora, in Murcia, where she stressed that “for the regional government it is essential to support families and work to contribute so that they can create that social shield with which to better face the great rise in prices in all senses, and that they are having to assume with great effort ».

The Minister of Social Policy ratified the commitment of the regional Executive “with all the families of the Region, and this is one more action to be at their side, always offering them support,” he said. Ruiz Caballero also highlighted the great work carried out by the CAI and PAI “having become essential centers to promote professional and personal reconciliation of families in the Region of Murcia.”

Each family unit may request aid of up to 1,200 euros, which will be granted depending on the level of income and justified expenses. The aid is intended to cover all or part of the expenses incurred by the family such as fees to the center, dining room, uniformed clothing, if the center uses it, and the materials for individual use by each girl or boy to carry out the activities that the center develop.

They will have retroactive effect from September 2022, ensuring that all families with children from 0 to 3 years of age enrolled in child care centers and points authorized by the Ministry of Social Policy can access them, regardless of the center they have chosen.

The counselor reported that it is “a newly created line to help families cover the expenses caused by the attendance of children between 0 and 3 years of age at Child Care Centers and Points that did not have authorization by the Ministry of Education, when it made its call for scholarships for minors in that age range last year.

These aids are added to those granted by the Ministry of Education, with which the regional government “is going to allocate a total of 10.9 million euros to the nursery check, from which more than 10,000 families in the Region of Murcia will be able to benefit , multiplying by three the initial budget planned, “he added.