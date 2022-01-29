The false banker lured more than one million rubles from the director of the Triangle Gallery in Moscow. It is reported by the city news agency “Moscow” with reference to law enforcement agencies.

According to the source, the woman received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as a bank employee. During the conversation, he said that fraudulent actions were allegedly taking place on the accounts of the victim. Then the gallery director went to an ATM, withdrew money and transferred it to an unknown account with several transactions.

It is also reported that the Triangle Gallery was founded in 2015 and took part in international contemporary art fairs in Moscow (Cosmoscow), Vienna (viennacontemporary), Barcelona (Loop), Berlin (Art Berlin), Mexico City (Zona Maco) and Turin (Artissima).

Previously, a false banker defrauded more than one and a half million rubles from a 54-year-old woman in Moscow.