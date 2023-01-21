It was a nurse who raised the alarm

She falls asleep while breastfeeding and the son born from just three days dies suffocated, In his arms. It happened, in the ward, at the Roman Pertini hospital, on the night between January 7th and 8th last.

The woman is now in a state of shock, and the Rome prosecutor’s office wants to investigate to understand how such a serious and predictable event could have happened in such a department.

The crime hypothesis of the investigation opened by prosecutor of Rome is that of manslaughter against unknown persons, in short, there are no suspects. And yet the woman is qualified as the offended party. You would be the victim of an omission or in any case incorrect behavior from a professional point of view.

The magistrates – according to the facts reported on Sunday morning by the Roman edition of Corriere della Sera – have entrusted the task of carrying out the autopsy on the child’s body to Professor Luigi Cipolloni.

According to an initial reconstruction, in the late afternoon of January seven, the 30-year-old woman would have asked the ward staff to be able to stay a few more minutes with her baby after breastfeeding. After a few minutes, however, the lady would have fallen asleep. And no one from the ward would come to pick up the baby.

It was a nurse who raised the alarm. During the night shift, she saw the body of the inert baby next to that of the sleeping mother. Resuscitation techniques were also practiced, but all was in vain.

