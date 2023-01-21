Turkey | The Swedish flag was burned in Istanbul – the protesters were furious about the demonstration in Stockholm

Protests against Sweden were held in Istanbul and Ankara on Saturday after the Muslim holy book Koran was burned in a protest in Stockholm.

Swedish newspaper Expressen and television channel TV4 say that the Swedish flag was burned in Turkey on Saturday night. According to the Swedish media, people gathered in Istanbul and Ankara to demonstrate in front of the Swedish consulate and embassy and burned the country’s flag in response to the burning of the Koran in Stockholm.

A far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book in a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday. Before burning the Koran, Paludan held a nearly hour-long monologue in which he attacked Islam and Sweden’s immigration policy.

Read more: A far-right politician burned the Koran in Stockholm, Turkey condemned the act as against Islam

Those protesting against Sweden in Turkey thought the gesture was outrageous.

– The fact that the Swedish authorities allow such provocative actions, even outside the embassy, ​​is completely unacceptable. This kind of action angers Muslims all over the world, said the protester Mesut Emre Balci for the TV4 channel.

The video published by TV4 shows how the Swedish flag first burns until it is lowered to the ground and stomped on to extinguish the fire.

Protesters eventually lowered the flag to the ground and extinguished the flames by stomping on it.

Protesters against Sweden in Istanbul.

Turkey representative of the presidential office by Ibrahim Kalin according to, allowing the demonstration organized in Stockholm on Saturday in a situation where Turkey had repeatedly demanded to ban it, is apt to fuel hate crimes and opposition to Islam.

Also the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ally, chairman of the nationalist nationalist action party MHP Devlet Bahçeli took a strong stand on the demonstration.

According to Bahçeli, “under these circumstances”, the Turkish parliament will not accept Sweden’s NATO membership.

According to a diplomatic source, Turkey has invited the Swedish ambassador to Stockholm for an interview due to the planned demonstration. The representative has been invited to Turkey for an interview for the second time in a short time.