The development studio Obsidian Entertainment gave his blessing to a potential remastered edition Of Fallout: New Vegas, a dream for many gamers who are passionate about the post-apocalyptic series. Of course, this is not an announcement, but only considerations expressed by prestigious members of the development team, by the way Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky.

The two masters of Western RPGs have expressed their appreciation for the idea of ​​a remastered edition of Fallout: New Vegas talking about the announcement of The Outer Worlds Spacer’s Choice Edition, which is precisely a remastered of The Outer Worlds for consoles by last generation.

It should be specified that the two not only worked on Fallout: New Vegas, but also on the first two Fallouts (in fact they are the authors of the series). Chatting with The Gamer, Cain said, “Not that it’s me, but wouldn’t a graphical remaster of Fallout: New Vegas be great?” Boyarsky of him confirmed that it would be, echoing the words of his colleague and friend.

Currently the Fallout series is in the hands of Bethesda, then to Microsoft. Obsidian is also a Microsoft studio. We imagine that in the event of pressure from the fans, something could come out of it, also because the Fallout series is currently at a standstill, despite the great success of the last few chapters (Fallout 76 aside), because Bethesda must first think about finishing Starfield, so it must get to work on The Elder Scrolls VI. It wouldn’t hurt to have some in-between projects before Fallout 5, especially if they’re in the quality of Fallout: New Vegas (which many prefer to Fallout 3 and 4).