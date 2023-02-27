Fireshine Games has announced through an official press release that it has entered into an agreement with NEOWIZ for the publication of the physical version of Lies of P. Now we can therefore confirm that the game will also be available on disk, as well as in digital version. The physical format will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Lies of P will also be available on computers in digital-only format. The release date is August 2023.

“We are delighted to have partnered with NEOWIZ to release the physical version of Lies of P in Western markets later this year,” said Sarah Hoeksma, Marketing Director at Fireshine Games. “As one of the most anticipated games of 2023, we can’t wait for players to step into this deeply dark take on a classic story and experience the adventure that awaits them.”

Lies of P is a souls-like action RPG from FromSoftware. We find ourselves in the Belle Époque and we are a puppet, Pinocchio, in a rewrite of Collodi’s original story, which here is only a distant source of inspiration. We will be able to explore Krat, a ruined city, where we will find many enemies to face. There will be a system of “lies” that will transform us into real humans, with all the disadvantages and advantages that this entails. There will be various narrative choices and different ways to customize our character.

Highly anticipated, Lies of P was awarded the “Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game Award” during the Opening Night Live 2022 of the gamescom and also got the award of “Best Action Adventure Game” and “Best RPG” at the gamescom awards 2022.

Finally, we leave you with the trailer of the IGN Fan Fest 2023.