Tim Cain And Leonard Boyarskycreators of the series Falloutwho have recently collaborated with Obsidian to the production of The Outer Worldswould be thrilled about a possible revisit of Fallout New Vegaspublished in 2010 by the same software house.

Last year there were rumors about a possible sequel to the episode, with Microsoftwhich owns both Obsidian That Bethesda, who said she was very interested in the project. To add further fuel to the fire, the CEO Of Obsidian Feargus Urquhart, who stated that he would very much like to work on a new chapter in the series Fallout. However, the RPG veteran, who contributed to the development of the first two chapters of the saga during his experiences at Black Isle Studios and ad Interplay Entertainment in the 90s, communicated that no new ones are currently planned Fallout.

The release of was recently announced The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S And pc. The new version of the work published by Obsidian includes improved graphics, the implementation of dynamic weather, an overhaul of the lights and the environment in general, improved performance and loading times, new details on the characters and a new level cap.