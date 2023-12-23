Something that is not new in the video game industry are disastrous launches, one of them was neither more nor less than Fallout 76, the last game in this franchise that took the first false step with poor performance, few options and more content that the most fans did not end up liking. However, after some updates and a great DLC, it has managed to recover and now many users are happy completing their games in this release.

As reported in new communications, the title has 17 million active users who continue to raise levels and gladly accept the new additions that are released to this multiplayer, even with users who invite friends to never leave the title. For that same reason, Bethesda is grateful for the support that has been given and in 2024 they will continue to release new features so that this continues to remain one of their perishable titles.

After the release of the update Atlantic City – Boardwalk ParadiseBethesda art director Jon Rush mentioned in the blog statement with the roadmap for Fallout 76 the following: “more than 17 million players have experienced new Fallout stories and characters with Wastelanders.” Hinting that this world reset was the one that really saved the game before it went into oblivion like Anthem.

America's Playground coming out in spring, includes a bonus mission where players take on the legendary Devil Jersey, along with new story-based missions, more areas to explore, and rewards. For its part, the company will expand the game's map south, deep into the forested heart of Shenandoah. And this also has a clear purpose, to give exposure to the series that premieres in April 2024 in Prime Video.

Remember that Fallout 76 Is available in PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: This is another clear example of how games that went wrong manage to clear their name against all odds, it also happened not long ago with Cyberpunk 2077, which was saved by the Netflix anime and the Phantom Liberty expansion.