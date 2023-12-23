Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/23/2023 – 16:02

In total, 30 people were repatriated in the new wave – 16 are Brazilians and 14 are Palestinian family members. The Brazilian government repatriated this Saturday (23/12) a new group of 30 people who were in the Gaza Strip, in the midst of the escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Hamas group. The Brazilians and their relatives arrived at 6:53 am this Saturday in Brasília, in a KC-30 plane from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

The flight had taken off from Cairo, the capital of Egypt, on Friday afternoon, and lasted 13 hours and 56 minutes. In total, 16 Brazilians and 14 Palestinian relatives were on board the flight.

Initially, 32 people were on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' list to board to Brazil, however, one of the passengers abandoned the trip and an elderly man suffered a stroke before boarding and was taken to an Egyptian hospital.

“The situation is very difficult. There is no safe place in Gaza. Children are always scared”, declared one of the returnees, after arriving in the Brazilian capital.

The federal government informed that some of the repatriates who arrived in Brasília will leave on new flights, this Saturday, with four repatriates going to Rio de Janeiro, and 23, to São Paulo, on FAB flights. The remaining three will travel to Vitória (ES), on a commercial flight, with tickets purchased by the Ministry of Justice. The objective is for these passengers to spend Christmas in these destinations. Some of them have relatives residing in Brazil or who came on previous flights of the Brazilian operation.

Since the start of the conflict, 1,555 passengers on 13 flights have returned to Brazil, coming from both Israel and the Gaza Strip.

After the attacks by the terrorist group Hamas on Israel on October 7, which killed more than 1,200 people, the Gaza Strip has been the target of constant bombings, in addition to a ground offensive.

Authorities linked to Hamas claim that more than 20,000 people died in Israeli attacks on Gaza. Israel's military action destroyed much of the enclave's infrastructure and forced the displacement of more than a million Palestinians.

