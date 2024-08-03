If you want to play FalloutLondonthe new very interesting mod of Fallout 4 that is basically an entire game, you must own the base game on PC. The best way to get it is through Instant Gamingwhich proposes Fallout 4 GOTY (i.e. with all DLC) at €12.19, instead of €40 (on the product page you will see €9.99 because it does not immediately calculate VAT). This is precisely the Steam version of the game. You can find it here.

On Steam, at the time of writing, Fallout 4 GOTY is on sale at full price, so that’s a great saving. Instant Gaming will give you a code to enter on Steam shortly after payment.