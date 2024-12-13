Justice reopens the case of the beating of a Sánchez doll for a possible crime against the Government

A court has decided to reopen the case regarding the beating of a doll in the shape of Pedro Sánchez a year ago on Ferraz Street so that Justice can analyze whether it should be investigated by the National Court and as a crime against State institutions. The Provincial Court of Madrid has agreed with both the PSOE and the President of the Government and has revoked the file issued by a court, understanding that there was no crime but a “lack of education” on the part of the protesters who beat up Sánchez’s representation. with a stick in the street where the party has its headquarters.

They beat up a Pedro Sánchez doll on New Year’s Eve of the extreme right in Ferraz: “We have to put an end to it like this”

The events occurred on New Year’s Eve last year after two months of constant demonstrations on Ferraz Street in Madrid. Concentrations that, on their busiest days, brought together thousands of people in front of the PSOE headquarters in protest, above all, against the approval of the amnesty law. The presence of ultra and neo-Nazi groups surrounded by the crowd led many of these protests to end in riots.

The concentrations were diluted until they were reduced to calls to pray the rosary in the vicinity of Ferraz Street. Until on the last night of the year, about 300 people came with a giant piñata representing Pedro Sánchez, a doll they beat up shouting “we have to put an end to him like this.”

The case was reported and ended up in the hands of the 26th investigative court of Madrid, which opted for the file as it saw no crime. Contrary to the criteria of the complainants and the Prosecutor’s Office itself, the judge understood that there was not a hate crime but, in any case, a display of “bad manners” that could not be considered a crime. Both the PSOE and Sánchez himself appealed to the Madrid Court denouncing that the judge had ignored one of their requests: that the case be transferred to the National Court because it was a crime against State institutions.

The Madrid court has upheld that part of the appeals and has forced the judge to revoke the dismissal and analyze whether referring the case to the National Court is a possibility. The appeals explained that it could be a crime of insults and serious threats against the Government that the Penal Code punishes with fines of up to a year and a half in financial costs. Among other evidence, they brandished slogans such as “hang him by his feet,” “psychopath,” or “Ferraz must be burned” while the doll was “hanged.”

The judge files the case regarding the Sánchez doll beaten in Ferraz: “Lack of education is not a crime”



The Prosecutor’s Office also denounced “the profusion of explicit threats to the executive through a megaphone” with which they shouted: “Sánchez to prison, summary trial to the government, the entire government to prison.” The Public Ministry of the National Court even opened proceedings in this regard but opted to file it after the Madrid court took over the case.