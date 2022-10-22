We all love video games. And probably, at least it happens to me, we imagine big discussions about the stories, the contents, the gameplay, or the big topics that are the backbone of our passion.

In reality many times it is the details of a game that make it a masterpiece. To confirm this is the same Bethesda through the mouth of Todd Howard, director of the company, who in a short video called “Great Green Debate” tells how during the development of Fallout 3 the biggest discussions were made about the shade of green to be applied to the game.

“We discussed the blue shade of the Vault suit“Said Todd”But nothing reaches the level of the discussion on green “

“I remember Istan Pely and Todd discussing the color green for a long timeSaid Craig Lafferty, now director of Bethesda’s mobile division. “Green is very important to Fallout, ”Laffery continued”Not only because it is the base color of the Pip Boy and its menus, but because it is central to the identification of the game.

If for Fallout 3 there was a lot of discussion about the color of green, let’s imagine the discussions on Starfield … is that why it will be released late? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Gamesradar