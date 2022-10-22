Oct 22 2022 19:26

The Russian authorities in Kherson city informed civilians today, Saturday, to leave the city immediately due to what they described as the tense military situation.

Thousands of civilians began fleeing days ago across the Dnipro River after warnings of an imminent Ukrainian attack to retake the city, but Saturday’s warning was issued with a renewed emphasis on its importance.

“Given the tense situation on the front line, the increased threat of intense bombardment of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks, all civilians must immediately leave the city and cross to the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River!” said a statement on the Telegram app.

“Keep your family and friends safe! Don’t forget documents, money, valuables and clothes,” the statement added.

The statement also asked all employees of the bodies and ministries of the Russian administration in Kherson to leave. He urged people to take boats and cross the Dnipro River.

The Kherson region is witnessing a counter-attack by Ukrainian forces on the western bank of Dnipro, with the aim of retaking the city and besieging thousands of Russian troops.

Ukraine imposed a media blackout on the Kherson front, but Russian commander General Sergei Sorovikin said last week that the situation in Kherson was “really difficult” and that Moscow “does not rule out making difficult decisions” there.

The Russian Defense Ministry said, in a briefing earlier today, Saturday, that its forces repelled a Ukrainian attempt to penetrate its line of control in the Kherson region.

Source: Reuters