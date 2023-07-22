All right (so to speak) the climate emergency. But pollution does not matter?

On the climate the clash is evident. The impact of the emissions is confirmed by a group of scientists brought together by the UN, as well as by the vast majority of the scientific community. There are also those who don’t agree, and I’m certainly not able to illustrate the different scientific weight.

I limit myself to noting the weakness of the conspiracy thesis, according to which the transition would be in the interest of China, which increases emissions while selling us electric cars and solar panels. It escapes me why the Western ruling classes should ever follow the whim of favoring China and disfavouring the oil multinationals, even Western ones.

My personal conclusion is that the UN scientists are right, that there is no conspiracy, but a battle to be fought to get out of fossil fuels.

But let’s pretend for a moment that we are totally ignorant of the climate issue. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that air pollution kills thirteen people every minute, nine out of ten people breathe polluted air and pollution deaths are more than 15% of total deaths.

The figures can be discussed, but in this case neither the seriousness of the damage nor the anthropic origin (ie: we are the cause) is disputed by anyone.

For example, denying the impact of fine particles on human health would be like arguing that smoking cigarettes or drinking alcohol every day does nothing (in Italy, in fact, there are even some who say that drinking a glass of wine a day is good for you, but these are cases of intellectual corruption that are so blatant that they don’t count).

The point is that none of those who deny the impact of fossil fuel emissions on climate remember to mention the devastating impact of pollution from fossil fuels on human health and ecosystems, because they would be without arguments about that. Even among those who are fighting for strong measures to combat the climate emergency it happens that we forget about this “detail”, so busy are we in clashing on the other issue.

I find this amazing. Because the arguments according to which “the climate has always changed, and then all in all Europe is now responsible for a minimal part of global emissions, and then we can’t do China a favour” collapse like a house of cards if we consider that the heating of our cities and the heating pipes of our cars still make people sick and kill (1.4 million deaths in Europe from air pollution, source WHO), with more significant damage to fragile people such as children, the elderly and sick people.

Those who pay the highest price are the poorer classes, who live in the most polluted suburbs and who cannot go for a change of scenery on weekends.

Climate denialism must first of all be tackled on the basis of the scientific method: so let’s talk to the scientists!

Implicit denial on air pollution should instead be tackled in the simplest way: forcing it to become explicit, turning on the spotlight, talking about it. Also because air pollution would in itself be sufficient to justify rigorous ecological transition policies, such as shifting taxes from work – especially from low-middle incomes – to the consumption of non-renewable environmental resources, such as fossil fuels.

With Eumans (pan-European political movement of civic participation, ed) we are discussing a new European citizens’ initiative on the subject. Anyone interested please get in touch.