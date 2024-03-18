Cooperation between domestic and foreign scientists continues, and foreign specialists are interested in working at mega-scientific facilities in the Russian Federation. The head of the Ministry of Education and Science Valery Falkov announced this on March 19.

“Now, I would say, there is something of a turning point. We know that, especially at the informal level, all contacts between scientists have largely been preserved. The world that existed before 2022, built on different principles, according to different patterns, has undergone significant changes over these two years. And the researchers have already adapted to life in the new world,” the minister said in an interview with “RIA News”.

According to Falkov, Russian fundamental science is traditionally distinguished by its extensive base in the megascience cluster, which allows it to maintain the interest of foreign specialists.

The minister also said that over time, world science will go through a transitional stage and megascience will strengthen Russia’s authority in this field.

“I think a little more and it will form one way or another. And the foundations we are creating in advanced scientific infrastructure will work. Mega-installations strengthen Russia’s authority and give us the opportunity to maintain leadership in a number of areas of research for many decades to come,” concluded Falkov.

In February, Russian research centers signed an agreement to create a consortium with the aim of combining efforts in the development of IT infrastructure for the implementation of megascience scientific projects. The consortium included the national research center “Kurchatov Institute”, the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR, Dubna), as well as the Institute of System Programming named after. V.P. Ivannikov RAS.

Earlier, on October 24, 2023, the head of the Kurchatov Institute, Mikhail Kovalchuk, noted that Russia’s potential is constantly developing, including in the field of megascience scientific installations. He also added that young people are currently quite obviously motivated and interested in modern Russian scientific developments.

Before this, in April, Izvestia reported that the National Research Center Kurchatov Institute heads the federal scientific and technical program for the development of synchrotron and neutron research and research infrastructure, according to which some megascience-class facilities are already operating, while others will still be built in our country. In particular, it was noted that the installation in Protvino is planned to be put into operation in 2033.