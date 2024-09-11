Falcon has revealed the games and events that it will bring during the Tokyo Game Show 2024which will be held from 26th to 29th September. For this year the software house will have only one flagship title, namely The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria. Event participants will be able to try it out in advance and get a prize a set of two acrylic stands of the protagonists in chibi version.

By visiting the company’s stand it will be possible to obtain free a tote bag dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Trails series And a booklet dedicated to Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria. In addition, on September 28 and 29, in front of JR Kaihimmakuhari Station, of the uchiwa fans dedicated to the game. All gadgets will be available only while supplies last.

Here is the calendar of events, with Italian times, that the software house will hold during the TGS 2024.

September 28th

09:00 – Falcom jdk BAND Special Stage 2024 – to commemorate the upcoming release of Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria The band will perform a concert featuring songs from previous games as well as the first live performances of some of the songs from the new title.

September 29th

03:00 – Falcom jdk BAND Special Stage 2024 – to commemorate the upcoming release of Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria The band will perform a concert featuring songs from previous games as well as the first live performances of some of the songs from the new title.

– to commemorate the upcoming release of Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria The band will perform a concert featuring songs from previous games as well as the first live performances of some of the songs from the new title. 05:45 – The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria Presents: It’s Event Time, Van! – a special panel dedicated to the game’s voice actors, in which seiyuu will participate such as Daisuke Ono And Mutsumi Tamura.

