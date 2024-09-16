Big Brother 2024-2025 streaming and live tv: where to watch the first episode

Tonight, Monday 16 September 2024, at 9:35 pm on Canale 5 the first episode of Big Brother 2024-2025 will be broadcast. This is the 18th edition of the reality show, hosted by Alfonso Signorini. The commentators are Cesara Buonamici and Beatrice Luzzi. In total, 22 contestants will enter the new House to compete for the prize pool of 100 thousand euros. Where to watch Big Brother 2024-2025 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The big news this year is the presence of the 24-hour live broadcast from the House via Mediaset Extra. The program hosted by Alfonso Signorini airs on Canale 5 in prime time with a double weekly appointment, on Monday and Thursday, at approximately 9:35 pm. The duration is approximately four hours. It will be possible to follow the reality show every day live 24 hours a day on Mediaset Extra (channel 55 of DDT), Mediaset Infinity (site and app) and on La5 (channel 30 of DDT) with live connections (from Monday to Friday at 1:30 pm and 7:20 pm and from Monday to Sunday from 12:30 am). In addition, there will be daytime windows on Canale 5 (from Monday to Friday at 10:55 am and 1:40 pm) and on Italia 1 (from Monday to Friday at 12:15 pm, 1:00 pm and 6:15 pm).

Big Brother 2024-2025 live streaming

You can follow Big Brother live streaming on Mediaset Infinity and on the app for smart TVs, tablets and smartphones. Furthermore, thanks to the program’s social profiles (Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok) it is possible to follow the events of the House 24 hours a day and always stay updated.