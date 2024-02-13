Colombian striker Radamel Falcao García and his team, Rayo Vallecano, were left without a coach. The directors of the Madrid club made a drastic decision.

Rayo Vallecano announced this Tuesday “the dismissal” of coach Francisco Rodríguez and his coaching staff, after three consecutive defeats and four in the last five games, although the team has seven points clear of relegation.

“From Rayo Vallecano of Madrid we want to thank Francisco for his professionalism and dedication during this season. We also want to wish him good luck in his future projects,” the entity added in an official statement, in which it has not revealed who will be your substitute.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT / Rayo Vallecano of Madrid announces the dismissal of Francisco Rodríguez as coach of the First Team, as well as his coaching staff.

From the Club we want to thank you for your professionalism and dedication. And wish you good luck in your future projects. pic.twitter.com/VZ61bEK8ZY — Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) February 13, 2024

Next Sunday, Rayo Vallecano hosts Real Madrid, the leader, at the Vallecas stadium.

Signed last summer, replacing Andoni Iraola, Francisco has led the franjirrojo team in 28 official matches, with eight victories -five of them in LaLiga and four concentrated in the first 10 games-, nine draws and eleven defeats, until his dismissal .

Francisco Rodríguez, former coach of Rayo Vallecano.

The bad results of Rayo Vallecano

Eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey by Girona, Rayo has only won one of its last 14 LaLiga EA Sports games (0-2 against Getafe, on January 2) and has only added one of the 15 points disputed in the second round, with the 0-0 against Real Sociedad in Anoeta, until the last defeat suffered on Sunday against Mallorca.

“I'm screwed because it was a cruel and unfair defeat, one more that we've had. Given this, there's nothing else but focusing on what's coming to win games and score points,” said the coach after receiving the 2-1 lead in the minute 91 in Son Moix, as also happened against Atlético de Madrid two days earlier at the Metropolitano.

“The dynamic is bad. We lost in the 91st minute and that worries us. We were good, we wanted to serve quickly, we rushed and conceded a corner that Muriqi took advantage of,” he explained after the 2-1 with Mallorca, without yet knowing what was going to happen. to be his last match at the head of the Madrid club.

Eight of their ten defeats in the league competition have been in the last twelve games: 1-2 with Girona, 4-0 with Athletic Club, 1-0 with Osasuna, 0-1 with Valencia, 0-2 with Las Palmas, 2-1 with Atlético de Madrid, 1-2 with Sevilla and 2-1 with Mallorca.

Rayo is fourteenth in the standings, with 24 points, one ahead of Sevilla, fifteenth; two above Mallorca, sixteenth; four ahead of Celta, seventeenth; and has seven of income above the relegation zone, which marks Cádiz.

Falcao's numbers this season

Falcao had almost no minutes with Francisco on the Rayo Vallecano bench. He appeared in 13 League games, but none as a starter. He was barely on the court for 181 minutes. He scored a goal, against Mallorca, on September 30.

Photo: See also Radamel Falcao García defined his future with Rayo Vallecano EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

He also did not have much continuity in the Copa del Rey, although there he had more minutes: 149 in four games, one as a starter. He got three touchdowns.

With Efe

