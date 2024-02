The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, began a harsh persecution of opponents for an alleged assassination attempt | Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

The Venezuelan dictatorship accused the United States on Tuesday (13) of “protecting and harboring perpetrators of acts of terrorism and interventionism”, after Washington said it was deeply concerned about the arrest of Venezuelan activist Rocío San Miguel, detained last Friday on Friday (9) for allegedly being involved in a conspiracy to murder him.

“Today the US government is protecting and supporting terrorists, who have confessed to their crimes and the orders they received to harm our people. They are accomplices to the intellectual and material authors of the acts of terrorism and interventionism against Venezuela,” said the Minister of Relations Foreigners of Venezuela, Yván Gil, in a message on the social network X.

The Venezuelan foreign minister stated that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) “have been conspiring from Miami and Colombia, together with opponents of the Venezuelan 'extreme right', to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro and other government officials”, as reported by the Venezuelan Public Ministry (MP) at the end of January.

The US said on Tuesday that it is deeply concerned about the detention of Rocío, director of the NGO Control Ciudadano, and called on the Maduro regime to comply with agreements to improve democracy in the country.

At the end of last year, the Chavista dictatorship made agreements with the USA and the Venezuelan opposition to hold free and fair elections in the country.

Asked by EFE AgencyWhite House Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US government is closely monitoring the case of Rocío, who was detained by Venezuelan security forces last Friday as she tried to board a flight from Caracas to Miami with his daughter.

The attorney general, Tarek William Saab, denounced a “ferocious international campaign” against the country's judicial system after the arrest of Rocío and five family members and people close to him, who according to the head of the MP were linked to a conspiracy whose objective was to attack Maduro and the country's military units.