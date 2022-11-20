Falcao roars with the National Team: see his great goal against Paraguay

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The 9th of the Colombian National Team will not be in the next games due to an injury.
Falcao scored in the friendly played in the United States.
November 20, 2022, 12:00 A.M.
Radamel Falcao Garcia Colombia started the match against Paraguay on the substitute bench, but needed a moment on the field, after entering, to take advantage of the first opportunity and score.
Falcao entered the pitch at minute 74, for Rafael Santos Borreand a minute later he received a cross from the right and headed in what was the second goal in Colombia’s 2-0 victory.
Falcao reached his 36th goal with the shirt of the Colombia selectionbeing the historical scorer of the national team.
Falcao entered and on the first ball he touched he scored this goal. He is the all-time top scorer for the Colombian National Team with 36 goals. pic.twitter.com/zlUuXHWHNU
— Alfonso Hernandez (@AlfonsoH) November 20, 2022
SPORTS
