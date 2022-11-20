Monday, November 21, 2022
Falcao roars with the National Team: see his great goal against Paraguay

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2022
in Sports
The 9th of the Colombian National Team will not be in the next games due to an injury.

Falcao scored in the friendly played in the United States.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Colombia started the match against Paraguay on the substitute bench, but needed a moment on the field, after entering, to take advantage of the first opportunity and score.

Falcao entered the pitch at minute 74, for Rafael Santos Borreand a minute later he received a cross from the right and headed in what was the second goal in Colombia’s 2-0 victory.

Falcao reached his 36th goal with the shirt of the Colombia selectionbeing the historical scorer of the national team.

