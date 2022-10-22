Colombian striker Radamel Falcao Garcia did not play against Cádiz and was left out of the squad Vallecano Ray at the last moment suffering from a hamstring injury, according to his coach, Andoni Iraola.

“He finished the game with Atlético very charged. This week he recovered without training the first two days,” said the coach.

(Colombia, mercilessly with Tanzania, see here the goals of the game)

(Colombia U-17 will have a prize, Federation says it was misunderstood)

You don’t know about your future

And he added: “The idea was that he train yesterday but something was noticed behind. We will do tests. We thought it would be an overload that could make him play but he has hurt his hamstring, just like a small break.”

Falcao, 36, was the main protagonist in Rayo’s previous match against Atlético de Madrid, in which he played the full ninety minutes and scored the equalizer, from a penalty, in added time.

After five games without losing, but only one victory in that stretch, Cádiz arrived at the meeting in great need due to their relegation situation and also with certain doubts, especially defensively.

In search of a new air, Sergio González decided to change his back line completely with four novelties and bet on attacking Alvaro Negredo, that in the last game he did not play.

The Cadiz team met in Vallecas with a Rayo that from the beginning came out to try to dominate the match and have possession, something that they achieved thanks to the trident that they formed between the midfield and the midfielder Oscar Valentín, Santi Comesaña and the Argentine Oscar Trejowho played with a splint on his left hand due to a broken metacarpal.

(Colombia Sub-17, to the semifinal: when and where to watch the game?)

(Colombia U-17 will have a prize, Federation says it was misunderstood)

EFE