Voenkor Poddubny announced the transfer of additional forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Makeevka area

The Ukrainian military is deploying additional forces to the Makeyevka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic. about this in his TelegramThe war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny told the channel.

The military commissar announced the transfer of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and suggested that in this way the Ukrainian army is preparing for the start of a new wave of counter-offensive in the north of the Russian special operation zone.

Earlier, Poddubny reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were building up forces and regrouping troops in the Kherson direction, creating a “shock fist” for an attack on Kherson.