Paris.- The first half of Paris 2024 was historic for Mexico, because although it equaled the number of medals won in Tokyo 2020, in the French venues it improved its color by accumulating so far two silver and two bronze medals – in Japan there were 4 bronzes.

However, this is far from the medal forecast by the head of CONADE, Ana Guevara, who estimated nine medals, although a few days ago she said that there were “four medals less” for sports that failed, such as diving and artistic gymnastics.

The women’s archery team – Alejandra Valencia, Ana Paula Vázquez and Ángela Ruiz – brought the first medal, bronze, and then judoka Prisca Awitti (63 kilos) added a silver.

They were joined by the runner-up positions of divers Osmar Olvera and Juan Celaya in the synchronized springboard and yesterday the boxer Marco Verde secured at least bronze in the 71-kilo category, which he can still improve to silver or gold.

The archery medal was expected, in fact more than one was expected, especially given the performance of the women prior to Paris 2024. However, there are still possibilities with Matías Grande in the solo event.

In judo the prognosis was very reserved, but Prisca had a superb performance on the tatami from her first fight.

In the diving event, the medal was more than expected because Olvera arrived as a world medallist and a rival to beat. Osmar could be a double medallist, since he still needs to complete the individual event.

In the men’s platform event, he was close to Randal Willars and Kevin Berlin. Both are competing in the individual event.

The tricolor Olympic team faces the second week of the Games confident of adding more podiums, pinning its hopes on diving, taekwondo, walking and modern pentathlon, and expecting outstanding performances in artistic swimming and rhythmic gymnastics.

The good

The support of the Mexican public in all competition scenarios supporting their athletes.

Surfer Alan Cleland came ninth, coming close to a medal challenge, and shot putter Uziel Muñoz came eighth.

The bad

The absence of gymnast Alexa Moreno in the Vault Final.

The injury to one of the hands of jockey Carlos Hank’s horse ruled out the show jumping team from the final at the Château de Versailles.

The ugly

The disqualifications of walker José Luis Doctor in the 20 km and swimmer Miguel de Lara in the 100 m breaststroke.

The elimination in the First Round of the majority of track and field athletics exponents, such as Laura Galván and Diego del Real.

What’s coming

Mexico aims for a medal with…

– National flag bearer Emiliano Hernández in the modern pentathlon.

– The mixed relay marathon walk with Alegna González, who is seeking revenge after falling in the 20 km, in a duo with Ever Palma.

– The artistic swimming team after the whole ordeal to qualify for Paris 2024 due to problems with Conade.

– Carlos Sansores, three-time world medallist, in Daniela Souza, fifth in the world ranking in taekwondo.