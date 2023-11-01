He Vallecano Ray beat modest A 6-0tlético Lugonésfrom Regional (sixth category of Spanish football), while Girona and Cádiz suffered to overcome their lower category rivals.

A double of Radamel Falcao García (7 penalty, 15), which opened the scoring with a penalty, another from Baby (61, 78) and the goals from Sergio Camello (39) and Andrei Ratiu (67) gave the Madrid team a pass to the second round of the Copa del Rey.

Idol

The madness that Falcao unleashed after the game was impressive. He ran into people and Civil Guard he had to escort him.

The two goals restore the confidence of the Colombian, who with Rayo Vallecano lately had not had the option of scoring two goals in the same game.

This could help the technician of the Colombia National Team, Néstor Lorenzoyou can take it into account for the next commitments of the qualifying round 2026 World Cup against Brazil and Paraguay.



Faced with Rayo’s unproblematic dominance, Girona suffered to beat San Roque 2-1, from the 2nd RFEF (fourth category of Spanish football), rescued at the bell by the Brazilian Savinho (90+7).

