The Barcelonawho after a very disappointing season, arouses enthusiasm thanks to the five signings this summer and the good preseason he has done, but begins his career in the League against Vallecano Ray with the uncertainty of whether you will be able to have all the incorporations and renewals because you have not yet been able to register them.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphael Días ‘Raphinha’, Jules Koundé, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessié, Ousmane Dembélé and Sergi Roberto are waiting for LaLiga to give the go-ahead to sign them up after FC Barcelona closed the fourth ‘lever’ (sale of club assets) with the sale of 25% of Barça Studios (the entity’s audiovisual production company) to Orpheus Media.

In any case, this operation could be insufficient to register all seven. Another resource that the Catalan club has to get it before the game against

Rayo Vallecano is executing the new contracts of players like Gerard Piqué (salary reduction) and Sergio Busquets (salary deferral).

With about 24 hours to go until the start of the League, Barça only has 17 first-team players registered and three of them do not have a number because they do not count for Xavi Hernández: Nico González (he has already passed the medical check-up with the Valencia), Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti.

In addition, Ferrán Torres has not yet received a medical discharge for the injury to his right foot that has not allowed him to play in the preseason.

Opposite is Rayo Vallecano, who face their league debut in one of the most complicated stadiums in the championship, but in which last year, at a critical moment, they brought out their best version to celebrate a victory that allowed them to stay on track.

Andoni Iraola, Rayo’s coach, continues to have the same group as last season as he keeps 17 players on his squad, including the Colombian Radamel Falcao García, who, if there are no last-minute setbacks, will be in charge of leading his team’s offensive initiative at the Camp Nou.

The main doubt lies in the goal, since the incorporation of Diego López gives the position competitiveness and Iraola will have to decide between the veteran Galician goalkeeper and the Macedonian international Stole Dimitrievski, his starter for the last two years and the one with the most numbers to come out Of start.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi; Raphinha, Dembele and Lewandowski.

Vallecano Ray: Dimitrievsky; Balliu, Catena, Lejeune, Fran Garcia; Isi, Valentin, Pathe Ciss, Alvaro; Trejo; and Falcao. Stadium: Spotify Camp Nou. Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández (Las Palmas Committee)

Hour: 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN

