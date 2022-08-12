The Cruz Azul team is ready to face the Red Devils of Toluca next Sunday. While it is true that these games are good for the cement producers, there are 5 concerns that do not leave coach Diego Aguirre alone before the game. Here we present what it is about.
La Noria’s team has already forgotten the bad moment they suffered in the last game against Santos Laguna, where they fell 4-0.
Now they are motivated and seek to get rid of the thorn, however, if they fall, they would be adding their second consecutive loss.
As we mentioned at the beginning of this note, Toluca is a team that is good for the Machine, and in the last 5 games the capitals have 4 wins for a victory for the Scarlets.
The last time that the choriceros beat the celestial was on May 12, 2021, when in the first leg of the league they won 2-1 at the Nemesio Díez.
Another fact that worries the Uruguayan helmsman is that Cruz Azul has become almost unbeatable on the Azteca court against Toluca.
The last time that those from the State of Mexico defeated the cement producers as visitors was on September 20, 2016, when they beat Pablo Barrientos at the Blue Stadium with a solo goal.
Among the worst that could happen to Cruz Azul in this game would be that a player gets injured.
With Julio Domínguez and Alejandro Mayorga out due to injury, one more element in the dry dock would put Diego Aguirre in trouble.
The Achilles heel of this Cruz Azul are defensive errors. In the last game the defenders were exhibited by the speed of the rivals.
If Aguirre did not work on these mistakes during the week, Toluca is not even a quarter of the previous tournaments and has high-quality players who will not miss the neglect in the lower half.
