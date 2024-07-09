Social media users reported that Fake website to request birth certificatesis similar to the real one.
X user @Abrilsuarez_ reported that his sister requested a birth certificate on the fake website.
“We fell into the government’s fake page and They stole 200 pesos from my sister“, he pointed.
The original page is https://www.gob.mx/ActaNacimiento/the fake page appears sponsored when searching for ‘birth certificate’ and this https://acta-gobs.mx/ActaNacimiento/.
It is worth mentioning that recently the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned about a fake website for making an appointment to process a passport.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) informs the population about the existence of fake web pages that They pretend to have an internet domain of an official siteHowever, these are fake sites with fraudulent purposes, which have already been reported as such,” the SRE said in a statement.
