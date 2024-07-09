Social media users reported that Fake website to request birth certificatesis similar to the real one.

X user @Abrilsuarez_ reported that his sister requested a birth certificate on the fake website.

“We fell into the government’s fake page and They stole 200 pesos from my sister “, he pointed.

The original page is https://www.gob.mx/ActaNacimiento/the fake page appears sponsored when searching for ‘birth certificate’ and this https://acta-gobs.mx/ActaNacimiento/.

It is worth mentioning that recently the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned about a fake website for making an appointment to process a passport.

Fake page to request a birth certificate / Screenshot