The celebration of the end of the match in Spain at the end where the Spanish fans watched the semi-final against France left an unexpected accident, after a new jump by a fan and the slip of a member of security that turned into a hard ‘tackle’ to the Atlético de Madrid striker. Alvaro Moratawho was injured in the right knee.

During the match, and after its conclusion, there was not enough control over young fans jumping onto the pitch.

In the second half, a fan searched for Kylian Mbappé with his mobile phone in hand and ended up hugging the French striker. At the end of the match, several fans challenged the security forces.

Did Morata get injured?

Bad luck was on Morata’s side in an avoidable incident. A member of the private security team slipped while running and hit Morata, who was facing away and was not expecting the kick.

His right knee buckled and the captain of the national team quickly complained of the pain he was feeling. He limped to his feet in the photo that the Spanish internationals took with the fans behind them and Dani Carvajal calmed him down by giving him a kiss on the head.

Even the security guard, wearing a white shirt, tries to apologize to the footballer for what happened.

The video quickly went viral and generated many interactions among users on social networks.

Spain, to the final

Dani Olmo and Kylian Mbappe in the Eurocup match between France and Spain Photo:JAVIER SORIANO and FRANCK FIFE / AFP Share

A match to remember by Lamine Yamal at 16 years and 362 days old, he boosted the winning spirit of a Spanish generation hungry for glory, coming back with a record-breaking goal extended by Dani Olmo in four minutes of fury from Kolo Muani’s goal, on the day of Kylian Mbappé’s expected resurrection with an unmasked France that recovered its courage late on.

