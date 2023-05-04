In the Rostov region, the UAV fell at the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant, no one was injured

In the Rostov region, a drone exploded at an oil products plant. About this in Telegram-channel said the governor of the Russian region Vasily Golubev.

Tonight, near the village of Kiselevka, Krasnosulinsky district, at the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant, an unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the structures of the plant’s inter-workshop flyover under construction, after which it exploded Vasily Golubev Governor of the Rostov Region

The head of the Rostov region clarified that the fire was quickly extinguished by the employees of the enterprise, firefighters did not have to be called. As a result of the incident, no one was injured, the structures suffered minor damage.

This is the third incident in Russia’s oil depots in the second day. On the night of May 3, a tank with oil products on an area of ​​1,200 square meters caught fire after a drone crashed in the Tamansky rural settlement.

On the night of May 4, at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory, tanks with oil products caught fire on an area of ​​400 square meters.

The Russian Investigative Committee is investigating shelling of Donetsk by Ukraine, an attack on the village of Tetkino in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region, as well as a drone crash in the Krasnodar Territory, where a tank with oil products caught fire.

Fire at the Ilsky Oil Refinery

Governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratiev in his Telegramchannel reported on the fire of tanks with oil products at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Seversky district.

A second restless night for our emergency services. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. The population of the village is not in danger Veniamin Kondratiev Governor of the Krasnodar Territory

The head of the region clarified that fire brigades and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, consisting of 167 people and 37 pieces of equipment, are working on the spot. On behalf of Kondratiev, the head of the district also arrived. The fire was localized on an area of ​​400 square meters.

The causes of the incident are currently unknown. The governor later announced that the fire at the refinery had been extinguished.

On April 29, a fuel tank caught fire in Sevastopol. The head of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that two drones took part in the attack on the oil depot in the Kazachya Bay microdistrict. Only one of them flew to it, the second drone was hit by soldiers of the fleet’s external observation posts using small arms.

The governor stressed that the fire at the oil depot will not affect the situation with the supply of fuel to Sevastopol.

Fire in the Kuban

On the night of May 3, a tank with oil products caught fire in the village of Volna, Temryuk District, Krasnodar Territory, the Telegramchannel head of the region Veniamin Kondratiev.

According to him, the fire was assigned the highest rank of complexity, fire brigades of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and emergency services worked on the spot. There was no threat to the inhabitants of the settlement, victims and injured, too, the situation did not require the evacuation of the population.

The governor specified that 188 people participated in the elimination of the fire. Five fire engines were called in to put out the fire. On the evening of May 3, Kondratyev wrote that the open fire had been put out.

As reported RIA News a source in the power structures of the Krasnodar Territory, the fire occurred due to the fall of a drone on the territory of an oil refinery.

On the night of Wednesday, May 3, Ukraine made an attempt with the help of two drones to strike at the residence of the President of Russia in the Kremlin. The raid was repelled with the help of radar warfare systems, on the website of the head of state the attack was called a terrorist attack and an attempt to assassinate Vladimir Putin, who was not in Moscow at that moment.

Attack of drones on residential areas in the Kherson region

On the morning of May 4, the air defense unit of the Dnepr group repelled an attack by Ukrainian drones on residential areas of settlements in the Kherson region. This was announced by the head of the press center of the group Alexey Rulev, reports RIA News.

As a result of fire damage, strike drones were destroyed in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlements of Obryvka, Novaya Mayachka, Podstepnoe and Sagi Alexey Rulev head of the press center of the Dnepr group

The officer also said that artillery fire destroyed the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kherson direction, as well as mortar crews and counter-battery radar stations manufactured by the United States.

On the evening of May 3, in the Belgorod region, a drone crashed into a water tower. The incident occurred a kilometer from the village of Vyazovoe, the tower was located on the territory of the local pig farm. Presumably, the drone was launched from the village of Popovka, which is located in the Sumy region of Ukraine.

On the morning of the same day, the UAV crashed near a gas station in the village of Kostino, Pushkinsky urban district in the Moscow region. Police and emergency services were called to the scene.