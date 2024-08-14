On the fake car insurance policies continue to proliferate on the web. Italians are increasingly turning to insurance to insure their vehicles net with a percentage of policies taken out online is ever increasing. However, you have to pay a lot of attention Attention at low and bargain prices because the fraud It’s around the corner: insurance policies are still being promoted which are false.

We often get there realizes that they have been deceived and tricked into deceit after an accident when contacting the insurance company for compensation for damages or at a roadside check after a quick online check by the Police. In this guide we provide you with some simple steps to follow to avoid falling into scams.

Fake Insurance, How to Avoid Scams on the Web on Secure Sites

PREVENTIVE To find the most advantageous rate For an insurance recourse is made to search on the internet where to find the most advantageous conditions. Here you have to be very careful because you should only and exclusively address Authorized Operatorsbe they brokers, companies or comparison sites. Once we have identified the quote for an insurance policy that we are particularly interested in but we do not know the insurance company, we can check it within the list of companies authorized to operate in Italy.

Check insurance company and intermediary

But sometimes this is not enough so It is a good idea to check the insurance company be present on the IVASS website (link HERE).

INTERMEDIARIES If instead the estimate is made to us by a intermediary you should know that these subjects, in order to operate, must publish some information on their website information which:

identification data of the intermediary, the Registration number in the Single Register of Intermediaries ;

of the intermediary, the ; there registered office and any operational headquarters;

and any operational headquarters; The delivery telephone number, fax number, email address and, where applicable, certified email address;

telephone number, fax number, email address and, where applicable, certified email address; to be subject to IVASS supervision ;

; the contact details for the presentation of the complaints and the contractor’s right to avail himself of any other possible out-of-court resolution systemsof the disputes provided for by the legislation in force.

If this data is not available, it is likely that we are dealing with people who are selling us false insurance. Even in this case, to remove any doubts, you can consult the list of Authorized intermediaries on the IVASS website (link HERE).

Beware of intermediaries, on the IVASS website there is a list of authorised ones

Insurance scams, always pay close attention!

NO TO WHATSAPP Be careful, to avoid scams on the web of afalse insurancebe wary of companies that try to convince you to communicate outside of official channels. For example, a serious company does not communicate via telephone messaging systems such as WhatsApp or on different platforms. Those who do so offer fake car insurance.

INSURANCE CONTRACT The rate of an insurance is included in a contractwhich must be read in its entirety before being signed. Among the main items to be read carefully are those of the maximumsfrom the franchises (the part of the damage that, if any, will remain your responsibility), as well as any exclusions.

If you choose minimal savings by giving up important coverage later it could lead to big problems. If you are not the only driver of the vehicle or if there are people in the house minors under 26 who can put themselves when driving a car, for example, you must always check that these cases are covered from the policy. If something in the contract is not clear to you, you should always ask precise details through official channels.

A savings policy could make us give up important coverage, be careful!

PAYMENT When paying for insurance, you must again be extremely careful, because fraud can still be around the corner. To pay for insurance, you must only use traced methodseven if you are offered further discounts.

Insurance payment on prepaid cards, be careful… (watch out!)

For example These are not absolutely safe methods payment through the recharge of prepaid cards (Postpay or others) or services of money transfer as Western Union or MoneyGram. These methods they are not tracked and do not guarantee any security and do not allow for any cancel payment if necessary.

Fake Insurance, How the Scam Works

How to receive policy documents, secure mode

DOCUMENTS Once the purchase is completed, the company must send you the documents. Even in this case you should always be wary of anyone who offers you sending through telephone messaging systems or unconventional systems. The sending, in the first phase, usually takes place via emailwhich is the most widespread method in Italy.

The documents of the policy stipulated on the web arrive only by email (Conte)

After reading this guide you will have understood that the fake insurance scams are around the corner. So you always have to pay attention maximum attention at every stagefrom research to purchase. In the case of false car insurance, there are big problems because if you are stopped with invalid insurance you are subject to a heavy fine. Even worse in case of accident you would not be covered by any form of insurance.

Examples of fake insurance scams online sites

Fake insurance sites, online scams

Read also:

→ CAR INSURANCE NOTICE Stay up to date on all the latest news on Car insurance from our insurance updates section.

→ I notify: to stay updated and receive the latest news on your email Subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE“

→ Leave a comment on our FORUM!