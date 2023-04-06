BInterior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) rejects limiting the influx of refugees. “We are experiencing a terrible war in the middle of Europe. Eight out of ten refugees come from Ukraine. There can be no upper limits for humanity,” Faeser told the newspapers of the Funke media group on Thursday. “But I know that the situation of the municipalities is very difficult right now. That’s why we’re working so closely together to manage the situation together.”

Faeser emphasized that the federal government made 4.4 billion euros available last year. “We also took on the social benefits for the refugees from Ukraine. For this year we promised the federal states and municipalities 2.75 billion euros in additional support at an early stage.” Faeser said she found it “strange” when it was said at the beginning of April that the money for this year was not enough. This will be discussed at a meeting with the Prime Ministers in May, to which Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has invited in the Chancellery.

Faeser admitted that the situation of the municipalities is very difficult. The situation must be managed together. Children and young people among the war refugees must be cared for “as best as possible” so that they do not become criminals, Faeser warned.

“People who have fled the war bring terrible experiences with them. Such experiences of violence can have lasting effects.” A third of the more than one million Ukrainian refugees in Germany are under 18 years old. This is also visible in the crime statistics. “Last year we had over 3,700 suspected children and young people from Ukraine. In 2021, before Putin’s war, there were a few hundred,” said the minister.