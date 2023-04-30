BWith a view to May 1st, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has called for peaceful forms of protest. “May 1 stands for social justice and social cohesion,” said the SPD politician on Sunday of the German Press Agency in Berlin. “I appeal to all groups to demonstrate peacefully.”

Violence is never a means of democratic debate, emphasized the minister. “The police will very clearly counter riots, riots and violence by left-wing extremists, but sometimes also by right-wing extremists and chaotic people.”

Anyone who attacks police and rescue workers must expect severe consequences. The federal police will support the state police “with strong forces”. Faeser thanked the federal and state emergency services in advance for their commitment.

Wegner wants to visit operations centers

“This year, for me, May 1st is also particularly about solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of women and children from Ukraine who had to flee their homeland from Putin’s cruel war,” said Faeser, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We expect tens of thousands of people to join the union rallies nationwide, which will send a strong signal for social justice.”







The new Governing Mayor Kai Wegner also warned the participants against the use of violence. “I wish that we all experience a peaceful May 1st,” said the CDU politician on Saturday evening on rbb. The holiday is about good work and a better work-life balance, not about outbreaks of violence.

The Berlin police are well prepared for such situations. “The police here not only have my respect, but my full support,” said Wegner. “And I wish that every policeman, every firefighter, every firefighter comes home safe and above all healthy after May 1st.” visit.

May 1st is again this year the occasion not only for trade union rallies, but also for numerous demonstrations of the left-wing scene. According to their own statements, the police have 6,300 officers on duty in Berlin alone. The main focus is on the so-called Revolutionary May Day Demonstration, which will lead from Neukölln to Kreuzberg this year. Up to 15,000 participants are expected.







In previous years there had been violence and attacks on the police in the capital as well as in Hamburg on Walpurgis Night, i.e. the night before May 1st. In Berlin-Mitte, rioters demolished numerous cars and window panes on Saturday night.