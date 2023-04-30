The husband of blogger Elena Blinovskaya, Alexei, owned 40 land plots, as well as 15 houses and apartments, reports KP.RU.

According to available information, from 2019 to 2021, Blinovskaya earned about six billion rubles from the sale of her marathons, while she did not pay additional 918 million rubles to the city treasury. Only a house and an apartment, two plots of land and two cars were found to belong to her.

It turned out that the blogger rewrote the rest of the property to family members. So, her husband was in possession of 40 land plots, the total area of ​​​​which is 509 thousand square meters. In particular, 15 sites are located in the Kostroma region, several – in the Yaroslavl region, and there are sown fields in Adygea. 14 residential plots were also found in Yalta.

In addition, Blinovsky owns several houses in the Kostroma and Yaroslavl regions, as well as in Adygea. In Moscow, on Serpukhov Val, he has an apartment of 132.2 square meters with four parking spaces, in Alushta – four cottage houses of 258 square meters each.

In addition, Blinovskaya’s husband owns a car park with a Mitsubishi Outlander, Jeep Wrangler, Harley-Davidson motorcycle, jet ski and snowmobile.

Earlier it became known about a request to check the property of Blinovskaya in the United Arab Emirates.