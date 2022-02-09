On the eve of assuming the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and leading this year’s elections in Brazil, Minister Edson Fachin highlighted the importance of the participation of more women in the political scenario. He also cited the need for more democratic minds and hearts in the country.

“We all know that it is urgent to vaccinate the country against the virus of authoritarianism, misogyny and discrimination. Vaccine yes! Against the virus of autocracy, always democracy”, defended Fachin, today (9), during the 1st National Meeting of Magistrates Members of Electoral Courts, held virtually.

Fachin was very concerned about the finding of gender violence during the 2020 election in Brazil, pointed out by the observation mission of the Organization of American States (OAS).

For the minister, “the numbers are staggering”. According to the mission, three out of four female mayoral candidates in Brazilian capitals in the 2020 elections suffered some form of gender-based violence and 97.7% reported psychological violence.

“The realization that political gender violence is increasingly present indicates a worrying scenario, especially for 2022, and that profoundly affects Brazilian democracy. There will never be democracy where there is violence. Therefore, we wish peace and security in the upcoming elections”, he highlighted.

During the meeting, Edson Fachin wanted policy changes based on greater female participation in this space – recalling what Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former President of Chile, said on the subject.

“When a woman enters politics, the woman changes, but when many women enter politics, the politics change. Nothing could be more true, plurality of ideas, diversification of the political agenda are fundamental to achieving equality and strengthening democracy,” she said.

Barroso

The vice president, Edson Fachin and the president of the TSE, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, accompany the beginning of the investigation on a screen installed in front of the TSE – Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

At the same event, the current president of the Electoral Court, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who opened the meeting, said that gender violence is an issue that needs to be faced by Brazilian society.

“It is not just physical violence, psychological violence is violence that is more difficult, because it is very ingrained, it is language violence and involves deeper transformations in sexist and patriarchal societies.”

By highlighting the evolution of women and the main rights conquered by them over the years in society, Luís Roberto Barroso regretted that the average female participation in Brazilian politics is below that recorded in other Latin American countries.

Campaign Financing

Barroso, who had the encouragement of more women to participate in politics as one of the main banners of her term at the head of the Electoral Court, considered that in Brazil, accountability and the use of funds by political parties need to be further discussed.

“I think public funding [de campanha] it is cheaper for the country than that public model that we had, but it was necessary to have minimum legal criteria, objectives for the distribution of these resources. So that the parties do not have owners, so that one or two people are not discretionally using this money and to encourage the renewal of political participation, including with the entry of more women”, he pointed out.

Possession

Ministers Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes, elected president and vice-president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), respectively, will take office on the next day. , at 7 pm. Barroso has been in charge of the TSE since May 2020.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

