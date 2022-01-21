Manchester United is in a difficult moment, with the dressing room apparently divided and right now with zero potions to win the Premier League, the Red Devils must start thinking about putting together the team for next year, where a major cleanup is expected of the squad, as well as a change of coaching staff and naturally, the arrival of weight reinforcements that reverse the terrible situation of the club.
There are several players who are already linked to the club right now, one of the strongest names that United has had on the desk is Erling Haaland, the striker of the future, however, at least as of today, the Red Devils do not value fighting in the summer market for the signing of the Norwegian striker.
United considers that the competition for the signing of Erling is very broad and complex, the Red Devils know that at this moment they are not the most interesting team for the striker and they know that they are behind other clubs whose project may call more attention. Haaland’s attention, which is why, not seeing his incorporation in the summer clearly, they will not move the chips to close his arrival.
