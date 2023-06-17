Several have been detected problems for the various Meta social platformswith down, problems and disservices spread on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp at different levels and for a large number of users around the world.

The outages started around at 21:00 today, June 16, 2023, and have not yet received any official explanations or updates from Meta. Many users have found themselves unable to access the various social services related to Meta, both from desktop and mobile platforms.

Based on several reports, there seems to be problems sending and receiving messages on WhatsApp, especially those containing videos, gifs and voice messagesa similar situation also on Instagram, but there do not seem to be any particular problems with text-only ones.

The Downdetector site reports a peak of problems detected just in the last few minutes, waiting for any updates on the situation. Just in recent days, some interesting news had emerged on Whatsapp, such as the ability to share the screen during video calls and choose a username to keep the phone number private.