No fertilization, no egg or sperm. They are recreations of human embryos created in the laboratory with the hope of being able to investigate stages of the creation of life that are still an enigma. However, as in all advances in this field, hope goes hand in hand with bioethical doubts.

Science fiction is already the present, although we don’t perceive it so often. The first human embryos created in the laboratory from stem cells are a reality. Two scientific groups managed to circumvent the need for fertilization of a sperm and an egg to generate the cluster of cells that gives rise to human life.

Those responsible for the findings are British Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, from the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology, and Palestinian researcher Jacob Hanna, from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. Both world leaders in this field developed their research independently, in a race to reach this milestone that put them competing and crossing the finish line practically at the same time.

The two teams used embryonic stem cells with different differentiation profiles, that is, of incipient specialization in the functions and organs that they will later develop. With different techniques, they were able to add and modify them until they achieved a model equivalent to a human embryo after 14 days of development.

The objective behind these investigations is to shed light on one of the most enigmatic points of the step by step of embryonic development. Precisely between two and three weeks after fertilization, the process called gastrulation begins. Until now, the first cell that results from fertilization, the zygote, has been dividing and doubling as it goes down the fallopian tube. When it is already a blastocyst and has approximately 200 cells, it is when it implants itself in the wall of the uterus, where, hopefully, it will become first a fetus and then a small human being.

The stages of embryonic development. © France 24

On that border is the gastrula. Cellular structures are increasingly complex and begin to differentiate into three different types, which will later lead to the creation of different body organs. In addition, the gastrula is the one that develops already implanted in the uterus. A moment of great importance for life that, however, remains an enigma due to the technical and ethical difficulties of studying it in natural human embryos.

That is the barrier that Hanna and Zernicka-Goetz’s teams seek to overcome: to investigate that moment of embryonic development but with synthetic models. “It will allow us to investigate key questions of post-implantation human development, a critical window in which a significant number of pregnancies fail,” says the study signed by Zernicka-Goetz.

For her part, Hanna’s text reads as follows: “This new platform constitutes a treatable model based on stem cells to experimentally question previously inaccessible windows of human development around and after implantation.”

The race to break the news

The dissemination of these findings has been clouded by the web of scientific and journalistic competition that has involved the news. The first alert was given by the English newspaper ‘The Guardian’, which exclusively published the achievement of the Zernicka-Goetz team. However, the news was not accompanied by any scientific publication that supported the data, not even in ‘preprint’ format, which is equivalent to a draft of the study that has not been reviewed by other scientists, an essential process for research to appear in magazines in this field.

This provoked various criticisms of both the outlet and Zernicka-Goetz, but above all it triggered an ordeal launched by Hanna’s team. Within hours, the Palestinian researcher had published the draft of his own research claiming the creation of synthetic human embryos and had spoken with the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’.

Hanna spoke like this in statements to the Hispanic media: “This is not serious science and it is bad journalism (…) Your data seems very unconvincing to me.” In addition, the Palestinian criticized that the structures reached by Zernicka-Goetz “cannot be classified as an embryo model, because an embryo should have a placenta, yolk sac, amniotic cavity and chorionic sac, and none of these parts appear”.

After the publication of Hanna’s study and the article in ‘El País’, Zernicka-Goetz definitely went up the draft of their investigations. After being able to review both, it became clear that the teams had made significant progress in embryonic development, albeit with differences.

Gemma Marfany, Professor of Genetics at the University of Barcelona, ​​contributed his independent vision to Science Media Center Spain: “The results, in ‘preprint’ format, seem to support that the embryonic models derived from stem cells from the Hanna group are structurally more similar to embryos, while those from the Zernicka-Goetz group would be less structured, but gene expression in these embryoids would support that they are differentiating into organ precursors.”

The competition between the two teams broke out when, in August of last year, both managed to show just a few days apart that they had created synthetic mouse embryos. From that moment, she began the race to reproduce the feat in humans.

The most pertinent conclusion to this mess is perhaps offered by Lluís Montoliu, a researcher at the National Center for Biotechnology, also to Science Media Center Spain: “This episode of competition between groups interested in the same topic, very common on the other hand in science, should not take us away from what has been truly relevant: obtaining synthetic human embryos, in the laboratory, from cells stem cells, until a phase subsequent to implantation in the uterus. Therefore, embryos on which all those biological questions of these initial phases of embryonic development that were previously hidden from researchers can now be investigated.”

Viable embryos for life?

The hope of scientific discovery goes hand in hand with bioethical doubts. Once again, science has surpassed the laws and there are no laws that regulate embryos created synthetically, but all the texts apply to natural embryos.

In this sense, a large part of the dilemma will be solving and identifying how similar these synthetic embryos are to natural ones and, therefore, how viable they are for life. “If we are not able to see significant differences, I would have no arguments for not considering synthetic human embryos ethically equivalent to natural ones,” reflects Montoliu.

“If there are and it is clear that the potentiality, the possibility that these synthetic embryos progress and could give rise to babies, if they are implanted, is practically nil, then we should consider them in a similar way to how we treat organoids or any another group of human cells in culture”, sums up the expert.

Thank you so much, Helen! It is important to stress that these are not synthetic embryos, but embryo models and our research isn’t to create life, but to save it. I hope the paper will come out soon and all will be much clearer. https://t.co/puSEzNINpK — Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz 🇺🇦 (@ZernickaGoetz) June 15, 2023



For now, Hanna’s and Zernicka-Goetz’s embryos are not viable to give rise to a human life. The British scientist also recalled on Twitter that this is not her objective: “Our research is not to create life, but to save it.”

That progress has not yet been achieved. In April, a team of Chinese scientists came to develop macaque embryos, but when implanted in the uterus they barely survived a few days. However, that does not mean that viable human synthetic embryos cannot be developed at some point in the future.