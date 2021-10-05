The global downfall of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps on Monday (4) does not have an official explanation yet. Experts and Facebook itself, however, say the problem was in the Domain Name System (DNS), the Domain Name System.

DNS is a protocol that relates the nominal address of a website or application with its real address (IP number, Internet Protocol) in internet databases.

The Facebook website has a DNS failure, which may indicate the cause of the problem.

+ Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp re-establish services after 6 hours of downtime

Vivaldo José Breternitz, professor at the Faculty of Computing and Informatics at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, told the Extra portal that if this is really the cause of the problem, it is common for the failure to happen wherever users use the service, which suggests that this has been the problem of the platform.

“It is even more common for the failure to be global. A more localized problem would be, for example, if we had a failure in a submarine cable that carries the messages. And all this people “re-route”, change the directions of the messages and it would take a few minutes to get back to normal”, he explained.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ See how much it costs to eat at the MasterChef judges’ restaurants

+ Auction of cars and motorcycles from Kombi to Nissan Frontier 0km



