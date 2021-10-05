The Ministry of Health takes this week a further step in the relaxation of restrictions: from tomorrow there will no longer be a limit of diners per table in the hospitality industry, and the maximum number of attendees at weddings and other celebrations will be marked exclusively by capacity. Specifically, it will be possible to occupy up to 75% of the capacity of the premises. In addition, the hours of nightlife are extended by one hour, until four in the morning.

The Region is one of the communities that maintains the most restrictions; most will only require the use of a mask indoors



However, the use of the dance floor remains unauthorized, and bars and restaurants will continue to be closed. The Region of Murcia thus remains one of the communities with the most restrictions in force, despite the relaxation of the measures announced yesterday. In fact, the majority of regional governments have already opted for the lifting of practically all restrictions, except the use of the mask indoors. The last to take this step was, yesterday, Asturias, which joins Navarra, La Rioja, Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Madrid, the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community. Some of these territories, such as Valencia or Asturias itself, have been characterized by a clearly restrictive policy to control the pandemic. However, they are now ahead of Murcia in the de-escalation, although they also present better epidemiological data.

The maximum number of attendees at weddings and other celebrations will be marked only by the capacity of the venue



The Region has higher incidence rates, but clearly declining. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, highlighted yesterday that the cumulative incidence rate for seven days fell “by 40%” in the last week, and now stands at 24.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This allows a “progressive flexibility” of the measures, “always counting on the responsible and prudent attitude of the region’s society,” he stressed.

Alert level 1



The community remains at alert level 1 (low risk) for another week thanks to this good evolution. From now on, the measures will no longer be applied by municipalities but in the entire Region “with a general nature”, except in those localities that are at level 3 (high) or 4 (very high) of alert. Four municipalities are currently at high risk: Cehegín, Lorca, Lorquí and Santomera. In these towns, the capacity limit inside bars and restaurants is set at 50%. In the rest of the Region, it will be possible to occupy up to 75% of the capacity of the premises indoors and 100% outdoors.

This same criterion will apply to weddings and other celebrations or events. There will no longer be a limit of attendees than the one set by the capacity. In this way, a place with a maximum capacity of 1,000 people will be able to access a maximum of 750.

In bars and restaurants there may be, as of tomorrow, more than six people per table indoors, and more than ten outdoors. Of course, it still cannot be served as a bar. In pubs and discos, the maximum number of non-living people per table is also eliminated, but customers will have to remain seated. The dance floor will remain unusable, although the hours are extended until four in the morning, depending on the venue license.

The Health Minister, Juan José Pedreño, recalled that the mask is still mandatory indoors at all times, so that it is only allowed to take it off to eat or drink.

“Let’s be cautious”



The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, warned yesterday that it is necessary to “continue to be very cautious” so that the steps taken towards normality “do not have a turning back.” In statements collected by Europa Press, the president stressed that the trend is “frankly positive in the Region”, but recalled that we must not forget the use of a mask and hand hygiene. In addition, he appealed “to the youngest who remain to be immunized” to go to be vaccinated.