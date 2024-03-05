Facebook and Instagram, Meta's two star social networks, are causing problems for their users, who have reported problems accessing these platforms. According to the website DownDetector, specialized in detecting mishaps in services connected to the internet in real time, users cannot access the platforms. The Facebook Messenger service also had problems. The aforementioned applications have recorded reports of poor service since 4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. The peak of incidents was recorded half an hour later, and an hour later the situation began to normalize.

The problems that Facebook users have reported are, 89%, failures when logging in. Among Instagram users, these types of complaints have accounted for 41% of the total. Facebook Messenger has also had problems, an application little used in Spain but very popular in the US, where it rivals WhatsApp as the most used instant messaging channel.

Facebook is, with more than 3 billion active users, the most popular social network in the world. Instagram, for its part, accumulates 2,000 million, the same as WhatsApp, also from Meta. Facebook Messenger attracts 900 million users.

