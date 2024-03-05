His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, met with a group of businessmen in Dubai who are distinguished by their charitable and humanitarian contributions, the spirit of giving rooted in Dubai.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is our role model in humanitarian work, and His Highness’s charitable initiatives touch the lives of tens of millions around the world in 100 countries.