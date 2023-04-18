Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” has completed 70 days of giving and continuous support to the Syrian Arab Republic, as part of its efforts to enhance the recovery phase for the benefit of the brotherly Syrian people.

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation, said that the aid provided by the UAE to the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic to support it as a result of the earthquake that it was exposed to during last February has completed 70 days as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, which was launched by the Joint Operations Command in the Ministry of Defense under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

Al-Kaabi explained – during the media briefing held today in Syria on the occasion of the passage of 70 days of humanitarian giving to support the brothers in Syria – that the outcome of the continuous aid, which lasted 70 days of continuous giving, amounted to 176 aircraft carrying 5,688 tons of aid within the air bridge, and within the bridge. Bahri: 3 ships carried 5429 tons. The total aid amounted to 11,117 tons.

He stated that in the field of education, the aid included the distribution of 10,000 schoolbags equipped with stationery, and regarding medical cases, 10 injured cases were transferred to receive treatment in hospitals in the UAE, and nearly 500 medical cases were visited in hospitals in Syria and psychological, material and moral support was provided to them, in addition to building 1,000 pre-fabricated housing units to accommodate those affected by earthquakes.

He pointed out that during the month of Ramadan, many charitable projects were implemented, including the distribution of 19,371 parcels, benefiting 96,855,000 people in Lattakia Governorate, and the distribution of 2,900 meals on a daily basis throughout the month of Ramadan as part of a fasting breakfast project in four Syrian governorates: Lattakia, Aleppo, Homs, and Hama.

Al-Kaabi pointed out that there is an Eid clothing initiative in four governorates, and 17,160 people will benefit from it, in addition to allocating 20,000 bags of rice and flour for fasting, which will be distributed to 4 governorates, “Aleppo, Homs, Lattakia, and Hama.”

For his part, Samer Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent branch in Lattakia, confirmed that Operation Gallant Knight 2 is one of the most important forms of support that arrived in Syria, noting the great role of the Emirates Search and Rescue team in rescuing large numbers of people and removing them from under the rubble.

He said that the support provided by the Emirates had a great impact in preventing the damage caused to the Syrians as a result of the earthquake, and this is what the UAE has come to offer a helping hand to the brothers.

For his part, Dr. Hozan Makhlouf, Director of the Directorate of Health in Lattakia, said: “We turn with all love and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to the Emirati people and the Emirates Red Crescent to support the Syrian people in their crisis as a result of the earthquake. The UAE has always been a pioneer in humanitarian action.” This chivalrous stance confirms the depth and status of what binds us as two brotherly countries.

He added – in his speech during the media briefing – that, in coordination with the Emirati medical staff, a tour was carried out that included the affected health sector to find out about emergency needs, during which all concerned were met with the aim of securing emergency and necessary needs. He pointed out that based on these tours and within a plan that included the phases of response and recovery As part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, the supply of medicines and medical supplies has begun via the air bridge to the warehouses of the Lattakia Health Directorate, and distribution to all health facilities has commenced.

He pointed out that the UAE aid to the Health Directorate during the month of February included the receipt of 10 ambulances, two X-ray machines, an echocardiogram, and other medical equipment and supplies, in addition to receiving a group of medicines. Pointing out that the UAE aid to the Lattakia Health Directorate during the months of March and April this year Within the “recovery phase”, it included receiving a set of dolls and baby milk packages.

He said that within the framework of the “Your Doctor at Home” initiative launched by the Lattakia Directorate in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, medical and health care was provided, including examinations and medicines, for those in need.

For his part, Dr. Omran Abu Khalil, Director of Education in Lattakia Governorate, said: “The UAE gifted bags to our children, and it was not just a bag and stationery, but rather a message of love for the children of Syria, which reflects concern for their future and education, and that today’s generation is the one we count on to build tomorrow’s Syria.” To lead the UAE for its support for Syria and its people.”

He stated that so far, 5285 bags have been distributed to 16 schools in the regions of Lattakia, Jamila and Qardaha, and the distribution included schools of the first and second cycles.

At the end of the briefing, a number of members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent were honored in Latakia Governorate.