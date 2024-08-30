Fabrizio Corona replies to Oliviero Toscani: “Your illness does not justify”

Fabrizio Corona responds to the words of Oliviero Toscani, who had brought up the former paparazzo by stating: “Italianness is Fabrizio Corona, it is a swindler, mafia-like”.

Through a story published on his profile Instagram, Corona replied to the photographer: “I speak to Oliviero Toscani with my heart in my hand and with the critical spirit that moves intelligent people. Dear Oliviero, your illness does not justify everything, especially not your words.”

“The word ‘mafioso’ is not used lightly – continues the former paparazzo – I paid for the words and I still pay today by having the accounts I use to communicate suspended without talking about the prison I did or the taxes I paid also to allow the health system to pay for your hospital stay. Maybe when you think of metaphors don’t bother me but look who paid for your most successful campaigns. Is that perhaps the Italianness you are referring to? Dear Oliviero, passionate about Sinner who continues to have my thoughts on me. A big hug and a warm greeting”.

In an interview with Evening Courierin which he revealed that he has an incurable disease, in fact, Oliviero Toscani had revealed that he often watches tennis player Jannik Sinener’s matches on TV. Adding, then, a consideration on the athlete: “It gives me relief in life. Now everyone is jealous and envious of him: typical of Italians. He will soon learn who his true friends are and who is not. I would not photograph him while he is playing tennis. You can see from his gaze that he is a deep boy. You have to stop that moment there in his eyes, it expresses honesty and ability. Sinner is not Italian. Italianness is Fabrizio Corona, it is a cheat, mafia-like”.